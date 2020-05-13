You Can Buy a 94.5 PST “In This Together” Face Mask

Face masks are the new norm, so why not show off a positive message with your face mask when you're outside or running an essential errand?

So we've designed a 94.5 PST "In This Together" face mask, which is now available purchase. You can check it out and order it right now in our Threadless shop.

The 2-ply polyester everyday cloth face mask is form-fitting to lay across the bridge of the nose. They are easy and comfortable to wear thanks to over-the-ear elastic loops that measure about 6 inches long. They're one size to fit most faces, mask measures approximately 7.5 x 4.5-inches to cover both your nose and your mouth.

94.5 PST, Threadless

Orders are placed through and fulfilled by Threadless.com.

94.5 PST will use 100% of the proceeds from every mask sold to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers right here in Mercer, Bucks and Burlington Counties.

Plus, a portion of the proceeds that our manufacturer (Threadless) receives from every mask sold will be donated to MedShare.

They are reusable and machine washable, all masks should be properly sanitized after each use per CDC guidelines. This mask is NOT intended for medical or healthcare workers, and should not be confused with N95 respirators or other personal protective equipment (PPE).