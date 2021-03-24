You Can Get a Free Dunkin’ Donut Every Wednesday for the Next Month

Now if you're like me, coffee has made its way into your everyday morning routine. And now, Dunkin’ wants to make your mornings even sweeter. Starting today, when you buy a coffee on a Wednesday, you get a free classic donut. (Trust me, I have already gotten my free chocolate glazed with my caramel cold brew this morning!)

According to Delish, this will last almost a whole month, running through April 21, but you have to scan your DD Perks ID to take advantage of it. The classic donuts are any of the regular frosted donuts with sprinkles, glazed, Boston Kreme and more. I know I’m taking full advantage of this deal. If you are not a member, you can sign up through the app or Dunkin’s website.

According to Delish, in addition to this sweet treat, Dunkin’ has also announced a new Blueberry Pomegranate flavored Refresher. It is made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate and vitamin B, so if you are not a coffee love, Dunkin’ always has options. These also count towards a free donut on Wednesdays too!

Their refreshers are good when you want to switch up your drink on a nice day, which is perfect timing since the weather in New Jersey has been getting me in the mood for summer. I am such a fan of nice summer drinks, especially when the weather gets warmer. Enjoying one of these at the beach are on my to-do list for this year as long as it is safe to do so!