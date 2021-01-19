You Can ‘Name A Roach’ After Your Significant Other For Valentine’s Day

Ahh, Valentine’s Day. I will say that I am one of those people who are not too fond of the day itself, but I always look forward to the gifts I receive, the things I buy others, as well as looking to see what other people receive. If you have not thought of a gift for your honey, look no further! You can name a roach after your significant other!

According to abc7ny, The Bronx Zoo has kicked off its annual "Name-a-Roach" event, now in its 10th year. “But Karli, that is so mean!” Says who? I actually think this is a fantastic idea! Think about it! What better way to spice up your relationship than to have something named after you. Not to mention, this is absolutely hilarious.

I also want to point out that these are not regular roaches. Oh no. These are Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches.

The Bronx Zoo has been doing this big event since 2011. I don’t want you all to think that they are doing this for no reason. The zoo is actually doing it for a greater cause. The Bronx Zoo has it set up so that for just a $15 donation, people can download a certificate that will show the name they chose for their brand new roach. All of the proceeds go towards helping the Wildlife Conservation Society.

I actually have a friend that did this to her boyfriend last year! They are constantly calling each other ‘roach,’ so this was perfect! And I mean come on, you have to have some sense of humor! To make things even more personalized, she went out and bought a frame to hold the certificate!

If you happen to do this for your boo, please send me pictures. I think this is so funny!