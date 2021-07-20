You Can Now Fly to Cancun, Puerto Rico & Miami from Atlantic City International Airport

Spirit Airlines just announced that they will begin offering non-stop flights to Cancun, Mexico; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Miami, Florida from their Atlantic City hub.

This means that Spirit Airlines now offers service to ten destinations in total.

In fact, the flight to Cancun, Mexico marks the airline’s first international destination offered from Atlantic City. Meanwhile, the flight to Miami boosts the airlines service to Florida, which already includes daily flights to nearby Fort Lauderdale.

Spirit Airlines Adds Service to Three New Destinations from Atlantic City Here's what we know about the new routes:

As a frequent cruise ship passenger who is always looking for cheap airfare, I am super excited. Of course, the idea of sitting on a Spirit plane for more than three hours does NOT sound too comfortable. Though, I have to admit, to save a dollar on airfare, I may just do it.

I’ve always wanted to cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico, but the cost of airfare can be fickle from Philadelphia. This may help.

"We know people are ready to get out and travel, and non-stop flights to popular destinations make it easy to plan a quick getaway with plenty of sun and sand,” Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Spirit Airlines said in a statement issued to the media on Monday.

Plus, I say that it is also good for the economy in Atlantic City, as visitors will have more and more options to come to our beloved gambling town.

