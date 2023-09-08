Country star, Zach Bryan, has been one of the hottest rising artists lately and has just announced he is staying in Philly a little longer than he planned when his tour comes to town. Zach Bryan is bringing ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ to Philadelphia next August and a second date was just announced. He will now be playing Lincoln Financial Field on both August 6th and August 7th, 2024.

His fame has been on the rise over the past few months after his songs like ‘Something In the Orange’ and ‘I Remember Everything’ featuring Kacey Musgraves have blown up on TikTok. I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before these dates sell out. This will be an exciting stop for him on tour as well since Zach is a huge Eagles fan.

Who is Zach Bryan?

Zach Bryan is a 27-year-old country singer/songwriter from Oklahoma. He released his debut album, ‘DeAnn’ in 2019 and has been on the rise ever since. He is currently the 5th on Billboard’s “Top Country Artists” list for 2023.

Why was Zach Bryan Arrested?

Zach Bryan was on his way to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in Boston when he was pulled over by an officer in Oklahoma for speeding on Thursday, 9/7. Zach shared on his Instagram story that he was asked by the officer to provide his address, which he refused. He was then taken to the station in police custody but was released shortly after.

Who is Zach Bryan dating?

Zach Bryan has made his relationship official with influencer and Barstool Sports podcast host, Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia. She is the host of the Barstool podcast, PlanBri Uncut, and is also a host on Barstool’s ‘BFFS' podcast. She is a 24-year-old from Boston who currently lives in New York City. The two met when Brianna joined Zach onstage at one of his shows and the rest is history. Brianna has millions of followers on TikTok and her popularity is only growing.

