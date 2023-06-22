Heading to This Music Fest in Atlantic City, NJ? Make Extra Money Just By Sharing a Link!

Attention Atlantic City concert-goers! It's time to put your influencer skills to the test. Because it could make you some extra money - and it's really easy!

The new Zaza Music Festival will held in Atlantic City this summer at Bader Field on July 15-16! This will be an exciting event for concert lovers, especially since the Bamboozle Festival, which was also to be held at Bader Field, was disappointingly canceled in April.

The summer pop-up festival will be headlined by Latto and Dababy, featuring an impressive list of other hip-hop performers. Tickets are available now at zazamusicfestivals.com. And if you have tickets, you could make some extra money!

I have/am getting Zaza Music Fest tickets! How can I make extra money?

Here's where your social media skills come into play. The Zaza festival will let fans make commission on other tickets sold if you promote the event on social media, according to PhillyVoice.

If you're a ticketholder, keep an eye out for a promotional link for you to share on social media. They'lll make it available once the festival gets closer. You'll receive 5% commission for every ticket sold using the link you shared.

Here's what to do:

Make an account on the Zaza Music Festivals website. Click "Create Account" at the top of the page. Once the form is completed, click "Affiliate Program Commission Link Request" in the subject line. Wait up to 24 hours for your link in the email. Start sharing the link!

How much are Zaza Music Festival tickets?

Whether or not you want to share a link, this will be a good time! Get your tickets before they sell out.

2-Day Pass - $300

1-Day Pass - $150

Happy concert-going and money-making!

