1-2″ of Snow Possible Today, Then It’s Going To Be Insanely Cold

It's going to snow and it's going to be cold this week. So we've broken this down into two parts. Tuesday's light snow event and the extreme temperatures that are expected by the middle of the week.

TUESDAY'S SNOW

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of our area on Tuesday. The advisory, which has been issued for MERCER COUNTY, BUCKS COUNTY, and PHILADELPHIA, runs from 4 pm on Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.

It says those areas could see 1-3" of snow, which will reduce visibility and make travel difficult at times.

Tuesday morning: We'll see some light snow showers early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon: Those snow showers will change over to rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 30s.

Tuesday night: After sunset, we'll transition back to snow, and some of that snow could accumulate.

Current forecasts say we'll see an average of about 1-3" across our area, and whatever falls could be on the ground for Wednesday morning's commute. The heaviest accumulations are expected in parts of Bucks County. Doylestown could see upwards of 2" of snow.

Here's the latest forecast map for snow totals:

National Weather Service National Weather Service

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY'S COLD

Temperatures will FALL throughout the day on Wednesday. So you'll wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s and they'll have tumbled down to the single digits by Wednesday night.

"Wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range (on Wednesday) could cause some damage, driving difficulties, and sporadic power outages. Of course, the fierce wind will also make it feel even colder," Townsquare Media's Meteorologist Dan Zarrow explained.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Large Winter Storm Moving Up Eastern Seaboard Sends Temperatures In DC Below Freezing

Thursday will feature wind chills well below zero for most of the day. It will feel a lot like last Monday did for us. It'll be chilly. High temperatures won't break 20* during the day.

Don't worry it gets warmer for the weekend, according to forecasters.