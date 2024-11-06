New Jersey winters are known to be on the chilly side, but thankfully, we didn’t live through its coldest day of all time.

If you’re from Jersey, you probably remember a few winters that felt endless.

We’ve had plenty of snowstorms that brought us inches and even a foot of snow, closed schools, and kept us shoveling for days.

But recently? New Jersey winters have been on the calmer side, especially if you’re a fan of snow.

For the last couple of years, we haven't had more than the average few inches of snow.

Those snow shovels and blowers have been sitting around and collecting dust for the most part.

Still, on the day that New Jersey hit its record-low temperature, you can bet there was plenty of snow on the ground.

So, when did we hit this bone-chilling low?

When Was New Jersey's Coldest Day on Record?

New Jersey’s all-time coldest temperature was recorded at -34 degrees on January 5, 1904, in Rivervale, Bergen County. Could you imagine being around for that night? I can't.

That’s not even counting the wind chill factor, according to NJ.com.

According to the New Jersey State Climatologist, Rivervale’s record-breaking morning had a lot of factors: a fresh blanket of snow, a valley setting near a pond used for ice, and an open landscape that intensified the cold.

In fact, 1904 went down as New Jersey’s coldest year ever, with an average temperature of just 47.8 degrees statewide.

Whether we get snow or not, here’s hoping we never see a winter as cold as that one again!

