School Closed! Eastern Pennsylvania & New Jersey School Closings & Delays For February 6, 2025

A potent storm is expected to bring some pretty serious icing to our area overnight and early Thursday morning.

And, yes, we're already seeing a GROWING list of school closings and delays across our area as result.

94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is warning that while snow totals themselves may not be that bad across our area, there's definite cause for worry that ice may make tomorrow morning's commute extra tricky. In fact, the peak of the difficult conditions is expected tomorrow during the early morning commute, Dan warns us.

Yes, there's a growing list of school closings across our area as a result of the storm. Though, so far, most Bucks County schools are planning on a virtual learning day (meaning there will be homework to be done). Here's the latest list of school closings (as of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5):

Bucks County, PA School Closings for February 6, 2025

Bensalem Public Schools - Remote Learning Day

Bristol Township Schools - Delayed Opening (update between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. if it’s a remote learning day)

Centennial School District - Flexible Instruction (virtual)

Central Bucks School District - Flexible Instruction Day

Council Rock School District - Flexible Instruction Day

New Hope-Solebury School District - Virtual Learning Day

Palisades School District - Virtual Learning Day

This list will be updated as more are announced.

To see a complete list of school closings in New Jersey, you can visit the school closing page on the website of our station, New Jersey 101.5.

For a list of closings in Eastern Pennsylvania (including Philadelphia, Delaware County and more), visit this link to see it on 6 ABC's website.