Snow Squall WARNING Issued for Philadelphia and Bucks County, Pa & Mercer County NJ

We've been warning you that a quick burst of snow was about hit the Philadelphia metro region and parts of Central Jersey, and it's arrived right on time.

In fact, the National Weather Service just issued a SNOW SQUALL WARNING for our area until 12:45 p.m. ET.

They say that the dangerous snow squall was located along a line from near New Hope, Pa to Blake, Pa. It's heading east at 30 m.ph., as of 12:16 p.m. on Sunday.

An intense burst of heavy snow and gusty winds are likely during the snow squall. You should be alert for sudden whiteout conditions for a few minutes.

If you're on the road, prepare for a few minutes of very hazardous travel (if possible, safely pull off to a parking lot.

This includes the following highways:

Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 328 and 358.

Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 23.

Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 40.

Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 11 and 23.

Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 328 and 351.

Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1.

Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 60 and 76.

Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1.

Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19.

The warning is expected to expire before 1 p.m. today.