10 Best Places for Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You

The other day I was talking to a friend that was looking for that "perfect" pork roll, egg, and cheese in Ocean County...I said, "I have the answer for you".

From northern to southern Ocean County we have some awesome places that give the "BEST" in your opinion of Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese Sandwiches. It's that one thing that someone from out of state asks for when they come here to New Jersey. It's Pork Roll and pizza, am I right?

After finding that "BEST" Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, the big question would be ketchup or no ketchup?

Along with the "BEST" places...NEW YORK WATER BAGEL CO. in Toms River, is the "BEST" according to YOU for the pork roll, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel...thank you for all of the votes.

It's always been pork roll, by the way, Taylor Ham - what's that? Hard roll or bagel, maybe even toast, it doesn't matter to some as long as that Pork Roll is piled up in that sandwich.

My husband loves a good Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese on a hard roll with ketchup, salt, and pepper. His favorite place to get that perfect sandwich is New York Water Bagel Co. in Toms River.

We are so lucky to have all these delicious places and more that offer the official breakfast sandwich of New Jersey. Start your day off right with a Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese. If you're looking for that perfect one, I'm sure with these options you'll be able to find that perfect breakfast sandwich.

Top 10 BEST Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich in Ocean County - Voted By YOU