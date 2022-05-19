10 exciting family getaways a short drive from NJ

It’s that time of year when everyone is mentally ready for a vacation. But flying anywhere right now will cost you more than your destination.

Yes, gas prices in the Garden State are increasing every day, but if you stay as local as you can to New Jersey, driving to your vacation spot is way more cost-efficient.

It’s easy to stay in New Jersey for the summer. The Jersey Shore is the go-to place in the tri-state after all.

Asbury Park was recently named one of the best 25 beaches in the United States by TravelAndLeisure.com

Long Beach Island is the way to go in my opinion.

Ocean City, NJ is a great beach town to bring the kids.

Wildwood is a popular spot but has a massive boardwalk and the beaches are free.

Speaking of free beaches, if you’re childless and still want the entertainment life after hours, you don’t need to pay to step foot on the Atlantic City beach.

You can visit the usual Point Pleasant Beach and Seaside Heights. I was going to call those beaches “overpopulated” but that’s the entire shoreline.

People actually travel from out of state just to spend their summers at the shore. Whether they own a house or rent one for a few weeks, it’s something locals have to get used to.

Visiting the Jersey Shore can be a day trip. Why not pack up the car and go on a small road trip that is far enough from home that you get that vacation feeling, but close enough to drive to and won’t break your bank account.

Here are 10 family getaways that are drivable from New Jersey:

1. Legoland

One Legoland Blvd, Goshen, NY

An amusement park for all Lego lovers.

2. Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

600 US-44, Highland, NY

An all-inclusive family resort with activities including horseback riding, banana boat rides, kayaking, paddle boats, water slides, mini-golf, and more.

3. The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

555 Resorts World Dr, Monticello, NY

The great thing about indoor waterparks is that you don’t have to worry about inclement weather ruining your vacation. The Kartrite also offers an arcade and 6 miles of hiking trails.

4. Kalahari Resorts Poconos

250 Kalahari Blvd, Pocono Manor, PA

Another indoor waterpark that also offers an arcade, escape rooms, virtual reality experience, and a spa.

5. Great Wolf Lodge Water Park - Pocono Mountains

1 Great Wolf Dr, Scotrun, PA

Great Wolf Lodge isn’t just an indoor waterpark. It offers a MagiQuest experience where your child (or you can play yourself) chooses a special magic wand and goes on a magical quest.

There’s also a “Ten Paw Alley” that is a smaller version of bowling, an arcade, and a Build-A-Bear workshop.

6. Hersheypark

100 Hersheypark Dr, Hershey, PA

It’s home to Hershey’s chocolate and it basically smells like it 24/7. The theme park has rides for all ages, Hershey's Chocolate World takes you on a tour of how the chocolate is made, you can create your own candy bar, and take a tour on a trolley ride through the town of Hershey.

7. Camelback Resort

193 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA

Camelback offers an all-year-round indoor waterpark, but also an outdoor one, Camelbeach, which is open seasonally. They also have laser tag, rock climbing, escape rooms, an arcade, and more.

8. Woodloch Resort

731 Welcome Lake Rd, Hawley, PA

If you’re into the outdoors, this is the place for your family. Woodloch offers bumpers cars, junior go-carts, splash pools, playgrounds, a petting zoo and pony rides, and more. And for the adults, the highlights are a golf course and spa.

9. Six Flags New England

1623 Main St, Agawam, MA

If you’ve been to Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson, NJ, visiting Six Flags New England is a completely new experience. Although the theme is similar, most of the attractions are not.

10. Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg is a historic town where you can learn all about American history.

When you’re ready for some thrills, you can visit Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

But if you do prefer to stay in New Jersey and take advantage of the Jersey Shore, here are the guidelines when it comes to beach tags.

