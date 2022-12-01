12 great NJ themed gifts for the holidays
Lots of people have moved out on New Jersey for a variety of reasons.
Two of my three kids did for jobs. One came back, thank God.
What they took with them was a lot of Jersey pride, so they liked to display it as much as they could to remind them of home.
Add to that the proud citizens among us who stayed and want to display our pride in whatever way we can.
If you're looking for creative gift ideas for the holidays for the New Jersey lover on your list, here are a few great creative items we found on Etsy.
They are sure to be on the top of the list of their favorite presents this year.
Who doesn't need or want a durable Jersey wine glass?
For the NJ ex-pat who longs to come home as often as they can.
Anyone would want a Jersey Christmas ornament. Well not everybody, but somebody!
A personalized New Jersey pillow, perhaps?
This New Jersey license plate pencil holder/dorm room decor would make a clever gift.
I really like this NJ Home Sweet Home cutting board.
This shirt explains it all.
We covered the wine enthusiast, how about Jersey beer drinker?
It won't be hard to identify your purse if it gets lost with this item.
What woman doesn't want a Jersey Girl anything?
This Jersey map art would look cool anywhere in the world.
This one is perfect for all the Jersey folks who moved to Florida.
For more check out here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
