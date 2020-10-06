12 Possible Names For New State Of South Jersey
Some residents of South Jersey have often pondered the possibility of the southern part of New Jersey splitting off and becoming it's own state.
One of the questions is: Where do you draw the line?
That question is for another time.
The question to ponder now is this: What do we call this new state.
"South Jersey" seems like a likely choice, but a Reddit user came up with an interesting question the other day:
If South Jersey were to become a state, and couldn’t keep the name New Jersey, or be called South Jersey what do you think the State should be called? from r/SouthJersey
Hmmm. What do you thing about them apples?
Reddit users came up with some interesting ideas:
1. Hidden Leaf Village. (Yeah, I don't get it either)
2. Flavortown (Apparently submitted by someone named Guy F.)
3. Wawa-Land (Works for me!)
4. Pork Roll Oasis (Um, all this pork roll stuff is a little much, no?)
5. North Florida
6. Atlantic City (So, Atlantic City - the city - would be Atlantic City, Atlantic City)
7. Wharton (like the state forest)
8. Pine Barrens
9. New Delco (not my favorite....)
10. New Jermany
11. New Jerusalem
12. New Piney
SOURCE: Reddit