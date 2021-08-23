14-year-old Shot and Killed at Burlington County, NJ, Gas Station

Police in Burlington County say a 14-year-old was shot in the head and killed at a gas station Saturday afternoon in Willingboro.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon,

The investigation began just before 3 p.m. when Willingboro Township police officers were called to the Phillips 66 in the first block of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, later identified as Jesse Everett, had been transported in a private vehicle to Virtua Willingboro Hospital. He was then airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m.

Coffina's office says the victim pulled up to the gas pumps in a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier that day. Another vehicle soon entered that gas station, a man got out of that vehicle, and shot Everett in the head.

Two other people in the car with Everett were not injured.

Police say, "the incident is not considered to be a random confrontation."

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

