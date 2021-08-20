5 Most Underrated Restaurants in Bucks County, Pa

I hate going to chain restaurants. I'd rather spend my money on a local business within the community. Plus, I have found that local businesses, family owned businesses and black owned businesses have better tasting food anyway.

I live in Bucks County for almost three years now. So I have tried just about every local restaurant there is it seems. My boyfriend and I like to do food crawls, so trying new places is kind of our thing. Yes, we are 100 percent foodaholics.

There are a lot of restaurants in the area that don't get the credit or recognition that they deserve. So here is a list of restaurants in Bucks County that are extremely underrated.

1. Taranova's: 4201 Neshaminy Blvd, Bensalem, PA 19020

If you want a quick dinner, but with real, reasonably priced food, Taranovas pizza is the place to go! They pride themselves on having tasty Italian food; of course this means home made sauce. I went here for the first time with my producer and legit had the best pizza I have ever tasted.

2. Honey: 215.489.4200 42 Shewell Ave. DoylesTown, PA

I'm not going to lie, the outside of this restaurant isn't the most appealing. But looks can very much be deceiving. The inside is beautiful and cozy. This restaurant's goal is to provide their customers with not only warmth and hospitality, but excitment and something to talk about once you leave. These family style served dinners will be something you won’t forget!

3. The Hattery Stove and Still: 18 W. State Street in the heart of historic Doylestown, Pennsylvania

This location offers an “antique industry” feel that adds to its unique history. The building itself actually used to be a hat factory, a cigar shop and even a speakeasy during prohibition. This American food restaurant offers breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner and is definitely a yummy and educational experience!

4. Solstice: 2948 S Eagle Rd Newtown, PA 18940

The décor of this restaurant is absolutely stunning with an elegant mid-century theme. They offer indoor and outdoor seating, as well as 5-star service. The food is presented beautifully and flavored to perfection topped off with their award-winning wine. My favorite was the Solstice salad paired with the avocado toast. Plus the margaritas are to die for.

5. First Watch: 1423 Old York Rd Abington, PA 19001

First Watch opens at 7:00 am immediately cutting fresh fruits, vegetables and baking muffins. The vibe is always amazing every time you walk in. I have never met such a friendly staff than at this restaurant!