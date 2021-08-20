There is a back to school event taking place at Arm & Hammer Park, home of the Trenton Thunder in August.

On August 28th, from 9am to Noon in the outfield parking lot of Arm & Hammer Park is where the distribution will take place. It is a first come first serve back to school event where kids of all ages, including high school will receive backpacks and school supplies for this upcoming year.

We spoke to the Mercer County Prosecutor, Angelo Onofri about this event and he is very excited about it. He said this is an annual event and they've been doing it for 7 years.

During our interview with Prosecutor Onofri he described how excited he used to get when he got a new backpack every year before he started school. He wanted to make sure that kids of all ages that are going back to school feel this way.

In addition to the distribution of school supplies, Capitol Health staff will be on site to administer COVID 19 vaccines. Vaccines are free of charge and open to all, not just Mercer County residents.

For more information please check out the flyer below or visit the Mercer County Prosecutor Office's Twitter page.

It's a sad reality that not every family in our area can afford to buy new school supplies for their children. Especially after this year, when so many people lost their jobs and money is tight, it has to be heartbreaking to not be provide things for their families.

A huge kudos to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Senator Shirley Turner, Sheriff Jack Kemler, Capitol Health, Capitol City Community Coalition and the Trenton Thunder for coming together and hold this event for our community.

It's events like these that show people truly care about others and want to help in any way they can. Proud to be a Mercer County resident.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)