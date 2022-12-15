This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country

Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map.

There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state.

Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the #1 National University for this year.

Out of every school in the entire country, this Mercer County landmark has taken the cake.

If you’ve never had a chance to take a walk around the campus, it’s a must-see when you come to the Mercer County area.

There’s so much history and scenery to take in when you walk around campus.

Also, it sits right on Nassau Street in Princeton which is home to some of the best shops and restaurants in the area. Based on 443 National Universities, Princeton University was ranked as #1, Massachusetts Institute of Technology is ranked as #2 and Harvard came in at #3 on the list.

This is such a cool accomplishment! The university was also ranked #4 in Best Colleges for Veterans and #3 in Best Undergraduate Teaching. This is such a great title for New Jersey to have and definitely a win for our state!

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.