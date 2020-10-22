Princeton Students Can Prepare to go Back to Campus in Spring

All across the nation colleges and universities have shut down their campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has had many students have to go fully remote with classes, requiring them to teach themselves their own courses. Luckily as a vaccine is in the works, schools are starting to reconsider remote learning for the spring semester, including Ivy League Princeton University.

Princeton’s President Christopher L. Eisgruber made the decision to go fully remote for the fall semester this past summer stating that the impact of the pandemic on New Jersey, “has led us to conclude that we cannot provide a genuinely meaningful on-campus experience for our undergraduate students,” reported by CNN.

According to Patch, the final decision to whether the university will allow students back on campus will be made the first week of December.

To see if their campus is ready for in-person classes, the school conducts weekly asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for the 250 undergrad students and staff that reside there. “If we are able to do so, residential life will, of course, be far more constrained than what existed before the pandemic began, Eisgruber said.

Jill Dolan, the university’s Vice President, will also be sending out surveys to a large sample of undergraduate students to help assess how Princeton can best accommodate an on-campus student population in the spring.

So far, Princeton has administered over 30,000 COVID-19 tests and only 23 have come back positive. Eisenburg thanks all those living and working on campus who follow the coronavirus protocols. "These simple measures are keeping people healthy and saving lives. Continued commitment to these best practices increases substantially the likelihood that we can bring back more undergraduate students for the spring semester," he said.