Long Beach Island is absolutely one of the most beautiful spots at the Jersey Shore and Ocean County.

It's an awesome place to visit in the summer, fall, spring, and winter. I love being "local" to LBI. Everything on this list is chosen by me, family, and friends. I couldn't agree more these are some fun things to do on Long Beach Island.

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

Long Beach Island is approximately 18 miles of pure Jersey Shore magic. White sand, beautiful little towns up and down the island, and tons of cute shopping and adorable treats.

LBI is made up of six municipalities - Barnegat Light, Beach Haven, Surf City, Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Township, and Ship Bottom.

Long Beach Island is a family island. Yes, there are some great bars, but mainly families come to the island for a great family trip to make memories. Some of my favorite times were going to Fantasy Island with Mom and Dad and a little Abby, probably when she was 4 or 5. Abby loved all the kiddie rides and always asked Poppy to go on with her.

Something that's not on the list is a favorite of mine is the Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club. I love when a couple of us go down to LBI and hang at the Sea Shell, it's absolutely gorgeous, right on the beach. If you've never been, try it. It's more of an adult hangout. An afternoon of shopping at Bay Village with my girlfriends, then head over to the Sea Shell, it's a perfect day.

