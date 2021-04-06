Awesome! Seaside Heights Annual Fireworks Spectacular Schedule for 2021

Fireworks on the beach in Seaside Heights is a tradition I can't wait for it every year.

Anytime you can see fireworks, they're spectacular, most times. At the beach, on a warm summer night, especially in Seaside Heights, it's just fantastic.

This year, once again they have their Fireworks Spectacular for the summer season. If you've never seen the fireworks in Seaside, take the family this year, it's beautiful. It's not just the fireworks, it's the sand between your toes, the beach chairs, and of course sweet treats from the boardwalk. I like to call it an experience.

The Fireworks Spectacular in Seaside Heights begins this summer on July 4th, 2021. Hopefully, they'll put in some June dates, too.

Seaside Heights Fireworks Schedule:

Monday July 5th, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Wednesday July 7th, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Wednesday July 14th, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Wednesday July 21st, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Wednesday July 28th, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Wednesday August 11th, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Wednesday August 18th, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Wednesday August 25th, 2021 - beginning at 9:30 pm

Enjoy the awesome fireworks from anywhere on the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Seaside Heights, once again this year, after the summer we had last year is slowly getting back to a fantastic one at the Jersey Shore. Seaside just announced that the music series will be back on the beach again this year.

So, this is what I do - I grab the family and our beach chairs, usually pack a quick picnic for the beach, right before the fireworks show. Of, course ice cream or fries, or even popcorn on the beach we all grab, and bring down to the chairs. The twinkle of the fireworks on the ocean is just wonderful.

