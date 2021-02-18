2021 Opening Day for Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari

S P R I N G, I'm cheering for spring. It can't get here fast enough. I think of Six Flags Great Adventure and spring break.

Townsquare Media / Shawn & Sue at Six Flags Great Adventure

There are two opening days for the 2021 season. The Wild Safari Drive-Thru is opening first on Saturday March 20th. Springtime is when you see babies galore in the safari. If you've never done the drive-thru, it is truly an awesome experience. You'll see giraffes, elephants, lions, tigers, bears, and more.

The Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure admission is included with a Membership or Season Pass. Tickets and reservations will be available soon. CLICK here for ticket information when they're available.

If you want to check out the totally cool Wild Safar Drive-Thru virtually CLICK here.

Daily ticket admission is separate from Six Flags Great Adventure theme park.

After the last year we had, we need to have some fun. If you ask my family "fun" means Wonder Woman, Batman The Ride, and Bizarro. This year I know my daughter is excited for the brand new Jersey Devil roller coaster.

Opening Day for Six Flags Great Adventure is Saturday March 27th - 11 am - 7 pm. They are open Monday through Friday for two weeks starting March 27th for spring break. CLICK here for the schedule.

We have the Six Flags Membership which means we can go to Six Flags all season long, Hurricane Harbor, and the Wild Safari Drive-Thru. It makes most sense for my family because we use it all season long including Holiday in the Park. CLICK here about prices and memberships, or season passes.