Get Scared at This Haunted Drive-thru for Halloween in New Jersey

OMG, this could be the coolest thing I've heard about in a while. A haunted drive-thru.

I don't mean a drive-thru restaurant, heck no. It's not a haunted house, it's a haunted drive-thru called the "The Last Drive", a terrifying drive-thru experience. You stay in your car.

BloodShed Farms

Columbus Farmers Market

2929 Rt. 206

Columbus, NJ

The haunted drive-thru runs weekends in the month of October. CLICK HERE for more information.

IvanMikhaylov

There's also a VIP Blood Bath upgrade which includes giving permission for your vehicle to be touched by actors, possibly fake blood, Ectoplasmic goo, water, soap, and more.

All tickets must be purchased in advance and online only. Tickets will not be sold at the event site. When you purchase your ticket, you will select the date and specific 30 minute entrance time. A limited number of tickets are available for each entrance time. If an entrance time you want does not appear on the ticket purchasing site, that entrance time is sold out.

CLICK HERE for dates and times and to get your tickets.

Can you imagine all this horror right from the comfort of your own car. You will have frightening encounters with twisted creatures and menacing characters as you journey through theatrical sets full of terrifying special effects.

This is perfect for me who is scared to death to walk through haunted houses or my biggest fear - the haunted maze. I can do this, this is going to be awesome. I CAN Not wait. And, I can't wait to experience this with my daughter. She's scared to walk through haunted houses, also - this will be perfect for her and her friends.