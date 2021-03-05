2021 Prudential Center Concert Schedule is Here

I don't know about you, but all I want in this thing called life is to be at a concert, maskless, singing with 20,00 of my closest friends, not a care in the world, hands up with tears streaming down my face. Concerts have been a thing of the past for far too long, but for people that long to sing their favorite songs at the top of their lungs again, things might be looking up.

With places and events starting to open up more and the vaccine rollout, hopefully, becoming easier, concerts are being planned for venues once again. Restrictions will still apply, but right now the Prudential Center has a schedule for concerts.

So far there are plans to have Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, Elton John and New Jersey natives, My Chemical Romance.

However, these are all tentative and can change due to unforeseeable circumstances.

(Full concert list below)

According to the Prudential Center’s website, “in the event that a Devils game in the 2020-21 NHL Season is postponed, your ticket(s) will be valid for the rescheduled game. In the event that a game in the 2020-21 NHL Season is cancelled, your ticket(s) will be automatically refunded.”

This could also be the protocol for concerts, however, there has not been anything explicitly said.

2021

May 22 — Mega Mezcla

July 9 — Justin Bieber

July 24 — Silvestre Dangond

September 15 — Aew Dynamite

September 21 & 22 — My Chemical Romance

October 16 — Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

October 30 — Gold Over American Tour

December 5 — Dan + Shay

2022

February 5 — The Weeknd

February 25 — Elton John

April 28 — WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest