If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!

This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section of the Philadelphia Inquirer. After a pharma-tech couple was ousted from their company, they listed the home for a whopping $24,950,000 - the highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey!

There's room for everyone you know in this 40,000 sq ft. house, with 7 bedrooms, 7 complete baths, 3 partial baths, sitting on 7.7 acres of lush, green, and manicured grounds. When it's finished, it will be 44,000 sq ft.

The house is massive, with all of the bells and whistles, and sleek, modern designs that flaunt its wealth, yet it still has a classical sophisticated air. Looking through these pictures, I can't help but imagine George Washington living here if he lived in 2022.

This home has an indoor pool, sauna, wine cellar, 6 fireplaces, a pub/tavern, home gym, home theater, courtyard, and multiple elevators to whisk you up and down to 4 different floors - and it's not even finished yet!

Considering how grand the home and price tag is, there will be absolutely no open houses. Anyone they even consider selling the house to would have to be in the 1%.

But we can dream! Let's take walk into this masterpiece of a home and pretend like we're on HBO's "Succession."