For renovators who love a challenge, this house is a dream. Because this dream needs a LOT of T.L.C.

This house, located at 369 Kings Hwy in Salem NJ was built in 1865, and is currently listed on Realtor.com for $350,000.

Once upon a time, this 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom structure was once a farmhouse and dairy house, and it sits on a pretty, green plot of 5.5 acres.

According to NJ.com, it has so much potential that it's caught the attention of HGTV's Cheap Old Houses.

From the outside, you can definitely tell that it once was a grand, stately house... but wait until you look inside. You only just begin to get the idea of how much this house needs saving. Most of the features of this house are original.... which would make them over 150 years old.

It's always a shame when you see an old house that you can tell was beautiful in its heyday go into disrepair and face the danger of demolition. So it's nice to see that this one has hope of survival.

Whoever buys this Cinderella house will have to have a love for old things, a desire for a long-term passion project... and a lot of money! The good news is, there may be grants available for some of the work to have the house historically restored, according to the realtor.

Watch your step. Let's take a look inside and see just how much work this is going to need! It could really be something special!

HGTV Wants This 1865 South Jersey House in Disrepair To Be Saved This old house has SO much potential.

What do you think? Worth saving or lost cause? Let us know your thoughts!

