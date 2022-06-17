It's not everyday a city like Ewing NJ gets recognized by a major national news publication, but this house is both luxurious and old enough to have gotten some attention!

Welcome to 1070 River, Ewing NJ! This historic 4,723 sq. ft. house is over a century old, with room for everyone within its spacious 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms! It's just gone on the market for $1.1 million.

Credit: Maria Dwyer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Realtors

Built in 1908 and sitting on 2.32 acres of green, forested land, this house is about 3 miles away from Washington Crossing Park, the site where George Washington crossed the Delaware River in 1776. If you've ever been on a walking trail near that tourist site, you've probably walked by this impressive house.

Don't be afraid of its age though. It's renovated with modern day comforts and amenities while still retaining its historic, stately charm and elegance!

"The entire house has been newly plastered and painted, all the light fixtures have been updated and the house has a new 400K BTU gas steam boiler to keep everyone warm and cozy during colder months," according to the listing.

It's unique enough to have been featured by the real estate section of The New York Times.

This is listed as a single family home, and with as many bedrooms, bathrooms and lounging space this has, it would be perfect for a larger family or even a couple who casually entertains.

Whenever I see a house this old, I wonder about the stories it could tell. Maybe we can wonder in awe together as we take a look through this beautiful house that's been here before we were even thought of.

Let's take a look inside and see some of the features that makes this house such a gem in Ewing NJ!