3 NJ boardwalks rank among the nation’s very best

Beaches always get all the attention on travel sites don’t they? So it’s nice that the boards are finally getting a little love.

TrendingTravel.org did the top 15 boardwalks in the United States. What other states call boardwalks by the way is kind of like what other states call pizza. Cheap knockoff.

So which New Jersey boards made the cut?

Atlantic City

Here’s what they said…

“Even if this list wasn’t alphabetized, the AC’s boardwalk deserves to be mentioned first. After all, it was the America’s first, opened way back in 1870. On top of that, it’s one of the longest and among the East Coasts’ most famous boardwalks. Extending over 4 miles, the iconic pedestrian pathway connects several of the AC’s top attractions, like casinos, retail shopping, piers and the famed Boardwalk Hall. Lastly, if it gets too hot, the beaches are just footsteps away.”

Atlantic City coastline (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media) Atlantic City coastline (Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media) loading...

Seaside Heights

Of the place where I spent much of my childhood summers they wrote…

“There’s something special about the 2.1-mile wooden boardwalk in Seaside Heights. First of all, it connects to Casino Pier, among the nation’s top amusement parks. If that’s not enough, Seaside Heights was also the setting for MTV’’s popular realty TV show Jersey Shore.”

New Jersey Beaches And Boardwalks Start To Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Wildwood

They point out how it dates back to 1890 and stretches 38 blocks. Then this…

“Along the two-mile pathway is everything one would expect in a nationally recognized destination. Indeed, there are souvenir shops, snack bars and Morey’s Piers, one of best amusement parks in the country. What’s more is the Sightseer Tram service, as well as a popular Doo Wop museum.”

Jersey Shore Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend And Summer Season Getty Images loading...

So wait. No Asbury Park? No love for The Dark City? Madam Marie never saw that coming.

Where’s Point Pleasant? They’re going to tell us that Mission Beach’s boards in San Diego are better than that?

No Ocean City? Come on. We have Doo Dah parades with marching basset hounds on our boardwalks. We have zombies. Mermaids. There’s nothing better than a Jersey boardwalk. If they’ll only give us three so be it.

But we know better.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

​​