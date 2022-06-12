Do you like where you live? There are so many in Jersey who will give you a big old "no."

Yet, they still live here. I've never really been able to figure that out.

Get our free mobile app

I'm Jersey-born and raised. As a matter of fact, I've spent the majority of my life living in the same town.

I'm going to let you in on a little radio business secret. The fact that I grew up, work, and live in the same town and I'm in the radio business is virtually unheard of.

Most in the business bounce from town to town to town their entire career.

That's not my jam. I've always been a "home base" kind of person.

Don't get me wrong, I've visited the south and midwest where the speed of just about everything is slower than here in Jersey and I've asked myself "what's the rush back home?"

If people are able to slow down and relax a bit in other parts of the country, why can't we do the same in New Jersey?

The answer is New York City. Many are transplants to the Garden State from the city and there is only one speed: fast.

You really have no choice. Whether you're on the road or in the mall, if you're not moving quickly, you're going to get run over. It's as simple as that.

Even though many say they want to flee New Jersey as soon as possible, there are plenty of people who really like it here.

Did your New Jersey town make the cut on this top 100?

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast