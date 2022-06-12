Uber Drivers Reveal the Weirdest Items Passengers Leave Behind

Across the U.S., Uber is increasing in popularity for a quick ride.

During a night out, forgetting one's phone in the rideshare is a relatable experience for thousands of riders around the world — but it turns out cellphones are just one of the more simple items that passengers leave behind when hailing an Uber.

According to Uber's 2022 Lost and Found Index, the top 10 most commonly forgotten items are:

phone/camera wallet keys backpack/purse headphones/speaker glasses clothing vape jewelry ID

The Lost and Found Index also includes some of the more outrageous items passengers have left behind, such as a pizza costume, a metal leg and even 10 pounds of hamburger meat.

In 2022, riders admitted to leaving behind some rather peculiar items, including a single strand of blonde hair; a spray tan machine; a diamond grill; a painting of Kung Fu Panda; and a pink air pump shaped as a pig.

Other items that raised a few eyebrows include a fingernail; a ball gag and stethoscope; a brown tortoise; grandma’s teeth; and 500 grams of caviar.

One rider ever admitted to leaving an urn with their pet's ashes behind in an Uber.

The list also notes riders across the U.S. are more likely to forget items in Ubers on Saturdays and Sundays, with most items being left behind between 4PM and 6PM.

For the second year in a row, the most "forgetful" city is Austin, Texas, with Charlotte, N.C., following closely behind.

If you happen to be one of the people who leave an item behind in an Uber, here's a video with instructions on how to retrieve your belongings.

The rideshare company also revealed the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver directly.