38% Of Americans Sill Plan On Having a Big Thanksgiving

I know that Thanksgiving is just around the corner so it's time we actually start talking about it. What are your plans? Do you plan on staying home, or are you still going to gather with friends and family? It looks like many people still are. According to the New York Post, 38% of Americans are planning a big Thanksgiving despite COVID-19.

If it was any other virus I don't know that it would be such a big deal, but the fact that scientists are still not too sure what this virus is all about, I think we would all be better safe than sorry by staying home for the holidays this year. Apparently, not every American is thinking like me.

A survey done by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says that 38% of Americans are planning a big Thanksgiving despite COVID-19. I don’t think people really understand how scary that actually is! Some of the other stuff they found during this survey was pretty scary too. According to the New York Post, they found that:

27% don’t plan on practicing social distancing during their celebration

33% of respondents said they aren’t likely to ask their guests to wear masks

20% would not turn away guests who have virus symptoms.

38% are still planning a huge Thanksgiving dinner

Hear me out. I understand that everyone wants to enjoy this holiday like they usually do, but this year is so different. So if you feel that you have to celebrate it big, please make sure you're being very careful! The CDC recommends that if you do still plan to have a big celebration, it would be best to have it outside. You can find all of the recommendations here. Please be careful!