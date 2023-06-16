The kids are now getting out of school for the summer and it's time for the family to enjoy fun times here at the Jersey Shore. Not only for kids at the Jersey Shore but for the millions who visit our state for summer vacation also. According to NJ.COM, "Shore counties reported 48 million visitors last year (2018), and beaches and businesses reported record levels of revenue from the July 4 holiday, said Terry Gallagher, a spokesman for the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism."

According to Jersey's Best, "It's been one of the keys to unlocking the potential of this delightful Shore destination, a big reason the town attracts a tidal wave of visitors every summer — as many as 80,000 people in a weekend. (The winter population is about 1,500 people.)" That's a lot of people, so you need to have lots of events for people to enjoy during summer and Seaside Heights has a bunch of fun family events coming up in about 2 weeks.

Coming up in July, Seaside Heights will have five fantastic family events that will happen during the summer of 2023. (www.exit82/events)

Sunday Nights: Movies on the Beach

Monday Night: Concert Series

Tuesday Nights: Kite Night (Sponsored by Smart Water)

Wednesday Nights: Fireworks (Sponsored by Coca-Cola)

Thursday Nights: Tribute Band Concerts

So be sure to check out all the fun this summer in Seaside Heights and enjoy their boardwalk and beaches this summer. There is so much to do at all the beach towns on the Jersey Shore, so plan your trip this summer. Don't forget the Jersey Shore is beautiful in spring and fall as well.

