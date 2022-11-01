5 great things you need to do with leftover Halloween candy

OK, you’re gonna end up with more candy than you want to have in your household.

It happens every year.

Unfortunately, a lot of us end up eating whatever is left over but I’ve got a couple of better ideas.

While trick or treating for many people results in a large bowl of candy moving into the pantry for the remainder of the year, not everyone is as fortunate.

Some people would actually love to have your leftovers.

And there are some things you can do with that candy that you may not even have thought of.

You can make it last a little longer or make a difference in someone else's holiday.

Freeze it!

If you are looking to prolong your candy the easiest thing to do is simply pop it in the freezer. You can eat the candy frozen at a later date or you can let it defrost a little and enjoy it as you normally would.

Bake it!

You can also bake with the candy or use it for other recipes so that it doesn’t get completely wasted and forgotten about throughout the winter. A quick Google search will find you many tempting desserts that use everything from jelly beans to chocolate bars in their recipes.

Exchange it!

For those of you wanting to donate the candy, there are many organizations in New Jersey that have amazing donation systems. Halloween Candy Buy Back is a great organization that in exchange for kids' Halloween candy gives raffle tickets for a number of prizes.

Donate it!

You can also donate your candy to any Ronald McDonald House as they seek Halloween-specific donations to provide families with Halloween candy.

Gift it!

The great thing about Halloween candy is that it’s small and easy to transport so it can be used with gifts, brought over to friends and family as a fun snack or anything else you can think of. Halloween is the best time of year and the more people that are able to celebrate and enjoy it the better.

