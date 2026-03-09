It's the end of an era in New Hope. A Facebook post and sign on the door of Triumph Brewery Company (400 Union Square) confirm the news that it's permanently closed, as of today (March 9).

The sign taped on the door says, "Triumph Brewing Company of New Hope is closed permanently effective today, March 9, 2026. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the many guests who dined and drank with us over the last twenty three years, and to our employees whose hard work and dedication made it possible. We look forward to seeing you at our Princeton and Red Bank locations.

The Facebook post said the same as the sign on the door. See below.

Triumph Brewing Company in Princeton reopened in June 2024 after moving locations

The Princeton Triumph Brewing Company location moved from Nassau Street to Palmer Square, and reopened in June of 2024 after an extensive renovation of the town's 90-year-old post office building. Crews gutted the building were careful to recreate the historical charm while incorporating modern flair. New dining rooms and bars were built. New brewing equipment was installed. It's the place to be in downtown Princeton.

No reason was given for the New Hope brewery closure

There was no reason given for the abrupt closure of the New Hope location. The timing of the closure is surprising given the brewery/restaurant was supposed to host an Irish Fest Weekend this weekend, March 13-16 and St. Patrick's Day is next week, which is always a popular stop for the holiday.

No word on any new plans for that space yet. For more details, click on the Patch article about the closure HERE.