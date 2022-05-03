5 unique and adventurous things to do in NJ this Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day is around the corner and every year, I’m always trying to top the last year's events (and gifts) for my mom. This year is completely different as it’s my first Mother’s Day and I cannot wait to spend the day with my son.

But doing the same old thing every year can get boring. Don’t get me wrong, I love venturing out around the state and trying new restaurants in areas of New Jersey I either haven’t been to in a while or have never been at all.

New Jersey has quite the food scene and a good one at that. My family and I have two go-to restaurants for any kind of holiday or birthday.

The first is Patrizia's Of Red Bank. If saying it’s in Red Bank isn’t good enough (if you’ve never been, it’s one of the best Shore towns), Patrizia’s has great, authentic Italian food, it’s BYOB, and if it’s your birthday, get ready to be center of attention.

Not only will you get the birthday music throughout the restaurant, but everyone participates by waving their napkins in the air. The entire restaurant. So don’t be shy walking into Patrizia's.

The second is Savor in Downtown Somerville. Another great New Jersey restaurant. The food is fantastic, but what really draws me there is the town’s atmosphere. I went to high school down the street from the restaurant, so being back in an area that I am very familiar with is extremely comforting.

Like myself, the owner of the Savor is also an Immaculata High School alumni so any kind of support I can give, I’m all for it.

So what else is there to do in New Jersey on Mother’s Day either before or after you wined and dined?

Here are the 5 unique and adventurous things you can treat your mom to:

Farm to Table Mother’s Day Brunch at Alstede Farms (Chester, NJ)

Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 starting at 9 a.m.

It's more than just a brunch. You can take tractor-drawn wagon rides, enjoy friendly farm animals, and indulge in the farm's homemade ice cream. Advanced tickets are required and will be sold per time slot. For more information, click HERE.

Mother's Day Spring Bazaar (Long Branch and Asbury Park, NJ)

Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

"Shop and stroll local makers, artists, designers, crafters, and collectors". You can pick fresh flower bouquets and take Mother’s Day pictures at the photo stations. There will be music and entertainment, delicious food, and even a kids workshop and face painting. This is taking place in locations: Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch and Grand Arcade at Asbury Park Convention Hall. For more information, click HERE.

Moms ride for FREE at iPlay America (Freehold, NJ)

Sunday, May 8 all day long

If you're in rides and attractions and just want to feel like a kid again (with or without your kids), Moms can ride for FREE all day long. For more information and to redeem your unlimited ride band, click HERE.

Moms ride for FREE at Playland's Castaway Cove (Ocean City, NJ)

Sunday, May 8 all day long

If you're closer to the Shore, you can visit Playland's Castaway Cove and ride the attractions for FREE. For more information, click HERE.

Mother's Day Hike at Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary (Short Hills, NJ)

Sunday, May 8; Hikes start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

If you're looking for more of a relaxing Mother's Day, you can take a guided hike through the woodlands and learn about the Spring flowers. There will also be iced tea and sweet treats after the hike. For more information, click HERE.

