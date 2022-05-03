New Jersey’s Most Obnoxious Milkshake Is Calling Your Name

In Jersey, when we do something we do it right, which usually means making whatever it is larger than life. If you want the most spectacular, obnoxious, Instagram-worthy milkshake on the planet, you have to get it in Jersey, period.

You'll have to wait on line because this spot is super-popular and that is to be expected when you are getting a return on your investment dessert like this. If you have never been to Coney Waffle’s ice cream parlor, then you have no idea what you are in for.

I should be clear, they won’t judge you for consuming more calories in a day than you are supposed to ingest in a week. The milkshakes I’m about to share with you are more than a dairy dessert in a cup, they are absolute colossal creations.

I’m not even sure it is possible to finish one all by yourself, but I’ll be happy to try. Feast your eyes on these!

Milkshake Monsters These are the most over the top, obnoxious and wonderful desserts at the Jersey Shore

So who is up for it? They have locations in Long Branch, Asbury Park, and Red Bank. I say, just have your dessert before dinner so you have room for the important stuff. It would be pretty cool to get your kiddo one of these just to see the look on their face!

If you do want to eat a solid meal before going buck wild on dessert here are some of the best burgers in Jersey.

