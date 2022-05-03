This 100 Year Old Man Made History At Penn Relays In Philadelphia, PA

This man proves that it really is never too late to follow your dreams. Lester Wright Sr. is a 100-year-old man from New Jersey who has just broken a world record over the weekend in Philadelphia.

He participated in the Penn Relays over the weekend that was held in Philadelphia and made history.

Lester ran in the men’s 100- meter race and broke the world record for his age group in the competition. The Asbury Park Press interviewed him after the race and he said “It was pretty nice to be able to do this at age 100. When I came here I was a little bit nervous, but when I saw the crowd and everything I fell right in with it.”

The actual race starts at about 5:00 in the video above.

According to huffpost.com, Lester Wright received a lot of love from the spectators who were watching him make history that day at the Franklin Field.

The previous record-holder in the 100-104 age division was Donald Pellmann, who set the record in 2015 by finishing the 100-meter sprint in 26.99 seconds.

Lester Wright set the new record of 26.34 just this past weekend only one day after his 100th birthday. What a great way to celebrate by going down in history as one of the most in-shape humans of all time.

Honestly, I’m not sure if I could finish a 100-meter sprint now, so this is such an impressive accomplishment. Lester Wright was a track star in his high school days when he attended Long Branch High School in New Jersey.

He attended the school in the 1930s and has been running all this time.