50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Hamilton Township, NJ

Check your tickets. There was a $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

I know it's not me, lol, but, if you played Powerball for last night's drawing (Wednesday, September 15th) and bought your ticket at the Exxon gas station at 1842 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, it could be you.

The winning ticket was for a third-tier prize of $50,000. I know it's not a million, but, I'd still take it. Lol.

The winning ticket matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers are 1,4,18,46, and 62. The Powerball number is 25.

What would you do with $50,000? Hmmmm.

You have to play in order to win. The next Powerball drawing is this Saturday (September 18th), with a pot of $457,000,000. Good luck.

Congratulations to the winner. It just may be a 'PST listener.

