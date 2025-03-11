6 Eagles Players Will Not Return To Philadelphia Next Season

A few of the Eagles are flying right out of Philadelphia!

If you’re a football fan from Philadelphia, it’s safe to say we had one heck of a season.

None of that would’ve been possible without the crucial team members we saw bringing their A-game onto the field the entire season from the first game all the way to the Super Bowl.

Six players are leaving the Eagles ahead of next season. A few players were traded, but a few free agents chose to sign elsewhere ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

So, which member of the team are Eagles fans saying goodbye to ahead of next season?

Let’s dive into it.

Josh Sweat

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

According to ESPN, former edge rusher Josh Sweat has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of next season. He signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the team.

Kenny Pickett

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

According to NBC Sports, the Eagles have agreed to trade Kenny Pickett to the Browns. In exchange, Philadelphia will receive Dorian Thompsn-Robinson plus a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Darius Slay

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

According to CBS News and NBC Sports, Darius Slay has been in talks to sign a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of next season. No decision has been made yet, but the Eagles still plan to release him on Wednesday.

Milton Williams

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

According to CBS Sports, Eagles former defensive tackle Milton Williams has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots. Milton Williams agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal that will score him $26 million annually.

Isaiah Rodgers

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

According to NBC Philadelphia, Eagles former cornerback has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal also includes $8 million in guaranteed money.

C.J Gardner-Johnson

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

According to ESPN, the Eagles and the Texans are trading C.J. Gardner Johnson in exchange for left guard Kenyon Green. The deal also includes the Eagles getting a 2026 fifth-round pick and the Texans getting a 2026 sixth-round pick.

As of now, these are the trades and free-agent signings we know of so far. As the days go on, I’m sure we’re in for some more changes.

