There’s truly nothing like a Philly Cheesesteak. Once you try an authentic one, you’ll never go back to eating them anywhere besides the Philadelphia area.

Geno’s Steaks is one of the most iconic spots in Philadelphia. Located in South Philly, it’s been serving up cheesesteaks since 1966 and is part of a long-standing rivalry with Pat’s across the street.

Tourists line up every day to try it out, and locals have their opinions on whether Geno’s is the go-to spot, but either way, it’s a major part of the city’s food life.

Geno's Steaks Gets An Eagles Rebrand

If you’ve been in the South Philly area lately, you may have seen that Geno’s got a temporary rebrand, just for a week.

The best part?

It was all in support of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. It was announced that Saquon will officially be the cover of Madden NFL 26.

So, to celebrate, Geno’s became “Steakquon’s.” The name change, along with new signage and Madden-themed graphics, was a promo event to promote Saquon’s big moment and celebrate his role on the Eagles.

The outside of the building was wrapped with pictures from Barkley’s iconic reverse hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender, which is the exact pose they used for the cover of the iconic video game.

Saquon even stopped by the shop, helped make cheesesteaks, and met with fans.

This kind of partnership makes Philadelphia and the Eagles so special.

After last season alone, Saquon has proved to be a huge part of Philadelphia sports, so seeing him featured on a national game cover and celebrated by a local staple like Geno’s ties things together for Eagles fans.

It’s a fun way to bring attention to both Saquon himself and one of the city’s most iconic food spots.

