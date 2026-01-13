The Philadelphia Eagles have fired their offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, after just one season on the job. The news was announced moments ago in a statement shared from the team's head coach, Nick Sirianni on Tuesday afternoon.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect," Sirianni said in a statement shared on the team's social media accounts just before 4 pm on Tuesday.

The decision to relieve Patullo of his duties as offensive coordinator for the team comes less than two full days after the Eagles disappointing end to the season when they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the opening round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Before the start of this season, Patullo was promoted from the team's pass game coordinator to the role of offensive coordinator. That came after the team's offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, was hired by the New Orleans Saints in the off-season to become their head coach.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article with more information shortly.