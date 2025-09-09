We've been waiting to learn what punishment the NFL would deliver to Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter following last week's game, and know we know. The verdict is in.

NFL Fines Jalen Carter $57K

The NFL has fined Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on the Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott during last week's opening game at Lincoln Financial Field. The news today was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If you're wondering why he was fined $57,222? They say that's because it's the amount of money he makes per week, the NFL says.

Jalen Carter Won't Be Suspended for Any Additional Games

The incident which occurred in the opening six seconds of the game resulted in Carter's ejection for "unsportsmanlike conduct," for the remainder of the game.

There was speculation that he may be suspended from future games.

That appears to have been avoided. The NFL determined that his ejection early in the game served as a "one-game suspension." They confirmed to news outlets including 6abc that no further disciplinary action will be taken.

Carter will not appeal the ruling, according to his agent. He is, instead, focused on preparing for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carter apologized or the incident in a post-game press conference last Thursday night at the Linc.

"It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won't happen again," he said. "I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love."