6 Week Summer Camps Coming Back To Newtown Township This Summer

We may be seeing some sort of normalcy this summer of 2021 and it's just amazing to be able to get some of that back. If you are trying to give your children a better summer and perhaps sign them up for summer camps we learned that the Newtown Township Parks & Recreation Department will be having long summer camps once again.

The Program Coordinator, Matt Zipin, at Newtown Township Parks & Recreation told us that for summer of 2021 they are excited to bring back the long summer camps. "Last year we had to cancel the 6 week camps and only ran weekly camps." Zipin continued, saying, "Now we are running the 6 week and weekly camps."

The Newtown Township Parks & Recreation will be having limited enrollment for the 6 week summer camps. Zipin mentioned that due to COVID-19 the capacity will be limited to half. On the Newtown Township Parks & Recreation website it states, "At the time of camp, we will be following current CDC and Bucks County Health Department."

Some of the available summer camps are:

Camp Beechtree - Ages 4 - 6 - Mon - Fri, Jun. 28 – Aug. 6, 9:15 am - 12:15 pm - Location: Newtown Elementary School

Mon - Fri, Jun. 28 – Aug. 6, 9:15 am - 12:15 pm - Location: Newtown Elementary School Camp Newtown - Grades 1 - 6 - Mon - Fri, Jun. 28 – Aug. 6, 9 am - 3:30 pm - Location: Newtown Elementary School

Playground Half Day Camp - Mon - Fri, Jun. 28 – Jul. 16, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm - Location: Goodnoe Elementary School Cafeteria

Teen Camp - Grades 6 - 9 - Mon - Fri, Jun. 28 – Aug. 6, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm - Location: Newtown Middle School Gym

If you have enrolled your children to the Newtown Township Parks & Recreation summer camps just know that you may notice some changes. On the Newtown Township Parks & Recreation website it was mentioned, “We don’t know exactly what camp will look like, we do know it will be different because of the pandemic."