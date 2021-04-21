Summer Camp Early Registration Discounts for Newtown Township Parks & Rec Closing Soon

As things start to open back up for the summer you begin to think of activities that you want to get your children involved in. Many families in Newtown are thinking of getting their children involved in summer camps to stay active and have a better summer than that of 2020.

We recently learned from the Program Coordinator at Newtown Township Parks & Recreation, Matt Zipin, that the summer camps are filling up quickly for the summer of 2021. Newtown Township Parks & Recreation is offering a few different camps.

Camp Beechtree for kids ages 4 to 6

Camp Newtown for kids in grades 1 through 6

Playground Half Day Camp for kids in grades 1 through 5

Teen Camp for kids grades 6 through 9

According to Matt Zipin from Newtown Township Parks & Recreation, "Early registration discounts for 6 week summer camps end April 30th." Zipin also mentioned that "camps have limited spots remaining."

It was stated on NewtownFun.com that the camps are looking for counselors for the camps. If you are interested in being a part of the camps this is what Newtown Township Parks & Recreation is currently looking for.

Counselors are needed for 2021 Summer Camps!

Counselors are needed for full day (Camp Newtown, Teen Camp) and half day (Camp Beechtree/Playground Camp)

Volunteers must be 15 years old or going into 10th grade

Everyone is still a little concerned about the safety of their family during this COVID-19 pandemic and Newtown Township Parks & Recreation has made it known that "Newtown Township Parks & Recreation is working hard to make sure 2021 summer camps are safe and most importantly FUN!"