7 Awesome and Fun Ride Piers in New Jersey Your Kids Will Love

We already know we live in the most beautiful place, right along the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. We have the "best" ride piers at our boardwalks in the world, in my opinion.

Road trip for this weekend.

Spring has been eh, but summer is right around the corner, with warmer weather and the beautiful boardwalks. Let's talk, ride piers at the Jersey Shore. Ride piers make everyone happy. The kids love it and the parents love it so we can sit on a bench and just relax while they're running to each ride.

I'm not a huge fan of all the rides, but there's nothing better than the salt air, sitting on a bench waiting and watching your kids on the rides.

Pt. Pleasant Beach down to Wildwood, they're all fun. The lights, the food, the smiles, and the boardwalks just make everyone feel good. Growing up we all remember spending the day at the beach, sunburned faces, and the cool breeze at night. My 16-year-old still loves the rides, especially at night.

Rides on the boardwalks can be a bit pricey. Many of the boardwalk ride piers offer special savings right now on their different websites. If you're doing a stay-cation this summer, why not check out our beautiful boardwalks up and down the Garden State Parkway. Your kids will love the adventure. In Ocean County, as many of you know, we have a Fantasy Island, not a boardwalk but a fun ride pier on LBI.

7 Cool Ride Piers at the Jersey Shore