7 Eleven is Selling Slurpee Flavored Cookies!

For those of you who love 7 Eleven slurpees, you can now get them in cookie form!

They come in a 10 pack of cheery flavored and food bloggers say that they are very sweet! They are only going to be in stores for a limited time.

I love cookies! Believe me, that's been the hardest part about my weight loss, but I don't think I like slurpees enough to have them in cookie form. I know Oreos have come out with crazy flavors, and we've actually had a lot of them, but the slurpee cookies don't appeal to me as much. I think I'll save my calories for something I really want and love!

(Delish)