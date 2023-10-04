As an adult, when trying to decide where to settle and put down some roots, there are many things to consider.

You look at areas and neighborhoods that are safe, close to things that are important to you (like family or your job), have the activities that you enjoy and good schools for your children or future children.

Each year, Niche ranks schools and school districts throughout the country. You should check out the entire 2024 list before decided where to live or move in New Jersey.

8 New Jersey Public High Schools have been named among the best 50 in the United States.

Here's they are:

The Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering in Rockaway is #15 in America, #1 in NJ. For more information on the school, click here.

High Technology High School in Lincroft is #2 in NJ and #27 in America. Read more about this great school here.

Bergen County Academies in Hackensack is right behind at #28 nationally and #3 in NJ. Click here to find out more about this school.

Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science landed at #34 in the U.S. and #4 in NJ. It's located in Manahawkin. Check out more details by clicking here.

Biotechnology High School in Freehold is #5 in NJ and #37 in America. Learn more by clicking here.

Union County Magnet High School in Scotch Plains. It's #6 in NJ and #40 in the country. Check out the ranking by clicking here.

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School in Jersey City landed at #44 of the 50 best public high schools in America and #7 in NJ. Click here to find out more about it.

Academy for Information Technology in Scotch Plains is #8 for NJ and #45 out of 50 in the country. See more by clicking here.

For more ranking on public and private schools, click here.

