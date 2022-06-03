The annual Lawrence Township Fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July will once again be held at Rider University for 2022, according to the Lawrence Township Recreation Department.

The date's been set. Put a reminder in your phone for Friday night, July 1st. I can't wait. Bring your family, friends, chairs, and blankets. It's FREE ADMISSION. There will be music, food vendors, glow sticks for sale, and more. The fireworks will begin at dusk.

Chris Rollins personal collection Chris Rollins personal collection loading...

Do you know how many pictures of fireworks I have? A lot. They're all so pretty. Lol.

That picture is from last year's celebration. There's usually patriotic music playing during the fireworks, which is so nice.

Here's another one.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

This is a Rollins family tradition. We love it. We wear our red, white & blue, meet friends there, bring some food and bevvys, and hangout, listening to the music until the fireworks start. Some years we go hard. Lol.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Anyone who knows me knows I love a theme party...so, when we go, everything is patriotic, even the cupcakes. Lol.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

It's like a big tailgate party. Hint - go early to get a good spot to see the fireworks.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

I also love going because I'm a Rider University alumni. It's great to visit campus each year and reminisce about my years there. I was a Communications major...go figure. Lol.

The rain date is the next day, Saturday, July 2nd.

Rider University is located at 2083 Lawrenceville Road (Route 206) in Lawrence Township.

Maybe I'll see you there. Don't miss this fun evening.

