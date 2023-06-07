The date has been set for the annual Lawrence Township 4th of July celebration, according to the Lawrence Township Recreation Department.

The festivities will take place on Friday, June 30th at Rider University. Admission is free. Bring your family, friends, chairs, blankets and get ready for a night of fun.

Here's the schedule of events:

*There's going to be food trucks starting at 6pm.

*The Bubble Guy Show will be from 7pm - 7:30pm to entertain the kids...I'm sure the adults will think it's cool too.

*Live music from the Blast from the Past Band will begin at 7:30pm.

*Fireworks will begin at 9:30pm. There's usually patriotic music playing during the fireworks, which is always a nice touch.

Ahhh, summer nights are the best, aren't they? The Lawrence Township fireworks are always so much fun.

It's like a big tailgate party with an Americana vibe. Make sure to wear red, white and blue. It's a great way to catch up with friends, eat, drink and be merry.

Here's a hint for you...go early so you can get a good spot to see the fireworks.

If you like having a good time, there will be glowsticks for sale to help fund future fireworks shows fund.

Of course, going back to Rider University is extra-special for me because I'm a Rider U alum. I love reminiscing about my years there.

Hopefully, the weather cooperates, if not, the rain date is the next day, Saturday, July 1st.

Rider University is located at 2083 Lawrenceville Road (Route 206) in Lawrence Township, NJ.

Don't miss this fun event.

