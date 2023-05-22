Fireworks Warning for EHT Residents

If you live in or near the Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor Township, an official warning has been issued for you - and for your pets.



Egg Harbor Township Police are warning local residents that some pretty big fireworks displays will be happening June 1st and June 4th.

Get our free mobile app

The professional fireworks display is part of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church's annual Greek Festival.

The festival is a long-running tradition set for June 1st - 4th at the church on Mill Road at Ridge Avenue in the township. There will be rides, games, food, and, of course, fireworks.

According to the EHT Police Department:

"While we know that this can cause some residents and canine friends some angst, we also know that the fireworks are enjoyed by many of our residents and visitors, and hope that you will enjoy the show.

Please be sure to prepare ahead of time if you have a small child or animal that is afraid of the loud noises and may react in an unfavorable way."

I belong to a few Egg Harbor Township Facebook groups, and whenever there are fireworks being set off in the township, people comment, speculate, and complain.

Photo by Arthur Chauvineau on Unsplash Photo by Arthur Chauvineau on Unsplash loading...

Communities and organizations are not going to stop doing fireworks displays because people's pets are afraid. Consider this warning your advance opportunity to prepare your pets for the two nights. Take precautions and plan. If you don't know what to do to prepare, ask Google or Alexa!

I love fireworks and I can't wait for this annual event!

Remember Tunnels Of Fun in Egg Harbor Township? One Of The BEST Places To Have A Kid's Bday Party Check out these epic throwback pictures from birthday parties at Tunnels of Fun in Egg Harbor Township