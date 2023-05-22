Fireworks Warning for EHT Residents

"While we know that this can cause some residents and canine friends some angst, we also know that the fireworks are enjoyed by many of our residents and visitors, and hope that you will enjoy the show.
Please be sure to prepare ahead of time if you have a small child or animal that is afraid of the loud noises and may react in an unfavorable way."
I belong to a few Egg Harbor Township Facebook groups, and whenever there are fireworks being set off in the township, people comment, speculate, and complain.
Communities and organizations are not going to stop doing fireworks displays because people's pets are afraid. Consider this warning your advance opportunity to prepare your pets for the two nights. Take precautions and plan. If you don't know what to do to prepare, ask Google or Alexa!
I love fireworks and I can't wait for this annual event!